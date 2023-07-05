Triumph motorcycles send makers’ shares jump to record high

India’s Bajaj Auto launched two locally-made Triumph motorcycles on Wednesday, two days after Hero MotoCorp unveiled a locally-made Harley model and adding to the competition in the premium space dominated by Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield.

The launch of the two models, made in partnership with UK’s Triumph Motorcycles, sent Bajaj Auto shares to a record high of 4,900 rupees.

The Triumph Speed 400 will be priced at 233,000 rupees ($2,834), Bajaj Auto said, but did not disclose a price for the Scrambler 400X.

Here is what Bajaj Auto says about the bikes.

The Speed 400 roadster joins Triumph’s most successful modern classic line-up, the Speed Twin 900 and 1200 while the Scrambler 400 X takes its rugged design cues from the Scrambler 900 and 1200, with an off-road pedigree that goes back to the first factory Scramblers of the 1950s.

Designed from the ground up with a brand-new single engine platform at their heart, these new models are designed to deliver a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels.

Together, with class-leading capability, rider-focused technology and category-leading quality and detail, and with a high level of standard specification, long service intervals and a comprehensive warranty, these accessible new models represent incredible value for money and bring Triumph’s iconic style, quality and performance to a whole new generation of Triumph riders

TRIUMPH’S ICONIC SPEED AND SCRAMBLER DESIGN DNA

Conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK, these two new additions to the modern classics line-up have been developed with the same exacting attention to detail as Triumph’s most celebrated models. They are instantly recognisable thanks to their timeless Triumph silhouettes, signature sculpted fuel tanks and classic engine profiles and have been designed to deliver all of the quality, feel and presence of their larger capacity stablemates.

Traditional touches, like the distinctive finned cylinder head and traditional exhaust header clamps combine with contemporary details like the upswept silencer, bold graphics and sensitively-incorporated technology, such as concealed liquid-cooling and a flowing exhaust run with hidden primary silencer. All combining to deliver that unmistakable Triumph modern classic style.

The high-quality finish and elegant detailing continues with the trademark black powder-coated engine casings, tough gold anodised forks, high-quality paint and logo detailing which ensure the finish on these new models is premium throughout.

The Speed 400’s two-tone paint schemes, each featuring a prominent Triumph tank graphic, reflect its dynamic roadster style, with Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black colours available.

Accentuating the Scrambler 400 X’s all-road attitude are lots of purposeful and practical features, including protection for the headlight, radiator and sump, as well as handguards, a handlebar brace with pad and a longer front mudguard.

The Scrambler 400 X is available in three stylish and contemporary colour schemes, each featuring Triumph’s distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge, with Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, plus Phantom Black and Silver Ice options.

Timeless Triumph Design DNA with Contemporary Poise:

– Timeless Triumph roadster and Scrambler silhouettes

– Signature sculpted tank with knee indents

– Classic Triumph engine profile with triangle badge

– Distinctive finned cylinder head and exhaust header clamps

– Contemporary upswept silencer

– Premium materials and finishes

– Each available in a choice of three distinctive model-specific colour schemes

THE ALL-NEW TR-SERIES ENGINE

Named to celebrate the historic Triumph ‘Trophy’ bloodline, whose roots can be traced back to the racing singles of the early twentieth century, and in particular Six Day Trial offroad competition. This all-new fuel-injected and liquid-cooled 398cc single-cylinder engine combines Triumph’s trademark modern classic style with state-of-the-art engineering to deliver class-beating performance with a responsive, fun and characterful power delivery along with an evocative, rich and distinctive exhaust note.

Technical highlights include a four-valve, DOHC cylinder head and a crankshaft that has been perfectly weighted and balanced to optimise inertia for low-speed rideability. A finger-follower valvetrain with a low reciprocating mass and DLC coatings that reduce friction also contribute to this free-revving yet tractable engine’s capacity-defying performance.

The six-speed gearbox delivers light, precise gear selection with ratios perfectly spread to make the most of this characterful and torque-rich engine.

Key features of this all-new engine include:

– Class-leading 40 PS peak power and 37.5 Nm peak torque

– Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, exceeds Euro 5 emissions

– Concealed liquid-cooling and machined cooling fins

– Trademark black powder-coated engine casings

– Characterful, compelling and responsive power delivery

– Evocative, rich and distinctive exhaust note

– Six-speed gearbox

TRIUMPH’S EASY, AGILE AND DYNAMIC CONFIDENCE-INSPIRING RIDE

With ergonomics designed for optimum comfort and control, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X benefit from a slim waistline which combines with an accessible seat height of 790mm and 835mm respectively and a low weight of 170kg / 179kg to ensure assured low-speed handling and easy feet-down manoeuvres.

Both models benefit from their own model-specific chassis set-up, with a new frame, bolt-on rear subframe and cast-aluminium swingarm paired with suspension set-ups tailored to each use case, both delivering Triumph’s famously easy, agile and dynamic handling.

The Speed 400 features large 43mm big-piston upside-down front forks, a mono-shock Rear Suspension Unit with external reservoir, lightweight 17-inch wheels and roadster-specific geometry and wheelbase. The features provide an engaging and intuitive ride along with a comfortable, neutral riding position that inspires confidence for riders of all sizes and skill levels. Powerful four-piston radial front brakes with a 300mm front disc and braided lines give a responsive brake feel for improved rider confidence.

The Scrambler 400 X features a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension, larger 19-inch front wheel and wide handlebars for greater stability and control when riding on loose surfaces, as well as providing a more upright and commanding Scrambler riding position. A larger cast steel brake pedal and high-grip foot pegs that are positioned lower and wider also make for a more natural standing riding position when riding off-road, while a larger 320mm front brake disc and optimised pad compound deliver reassuringly progressive braking performance in all conditions.

Fun, Confidence-inspiring and Intuitive Feel

– All-new frame with bolt-on rear subframe and cast aluminium swingarm

– Model-specific Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X set-up and geometry

– Slender waistline creates a more accessible seat height

– Comfortable and engaging riding position for the Speed 400 with a more upright and commanding riding position for the Scrambler 400 X

– Big-piston 43mm diameter upside-down front forks

– Monoshock rear suspension unit with external reservoir

– Optimised for solo or pillion riding with adjustable rear suspension preload

– Four-piston radial caliper with braided brake lines

– Longer wheelbase and more upright ergonomics for Scrambler 400 X

MODERN RIDER-FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

Adding rider convenience, performance and safety, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X share some of the latest rider-focused technology, tailored to suit each model.

Ride-by-wire throttle

Bosch engine management with ride-by-wire throttle delivers a linear and intuitive throttle response with predictable power delivery for enhanced rideability, safety and control.

Traction Control and ABS

The traction control system on both models is switchable with a simple on or off selection, so the rider can quickly and easily deactivate the intervention.

Bosch dual-channel ABS delivers assured braking in all conditions for added safety and peace of mind and on the Scrambler 400 X can also be deactivated for enhanced control when riding off-road.

Stylish new dual format instruments

The clean and contemporary dual-format instruments feature a large analogue speedometer and integrated LCD screen which includes a digital tachometer, a fuel range remaining and a prominent gear indicator, clearly visible in all lighting conditions.

All this functionality is accessed via an intuitive easy to use handlebar-mounted scroll button, and the display is even pre-enabled to show the status of accessory fitted heated grips, if fitted. A conveniently located USB-C charging socket allows on-the-move charging of handlebar mounted devices, such as smartphones and navigation systems.

Torque-assist clutch

This ingenious system reduces clutch lever effort to reduce fatigue during stop/start riding, as well as improving rider confidence and peace of mind by preventing rear wheel locking during downshifts.

All-LED lighting

Designed for performance and presence, the powerful headlight features a distinctive daytime running light with Triumph DRL signature, while the tail-light also includes a modern light signature together with moulded light guides and Triumph branding. Slim, contemporary indicators complete the package.

Factory-fitted Security

Both the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X come equipped with a steering lock and an anti-theft immobiliser as standard. The transponder chip integrated into the ignition key ensures only the owner can start the engine.

Specification highlights include:

– A high level of rider-focused technology to enhance performance and safety

– Ride-by-wire throttle for enhance rideability, safety and control

– Switchable Traction Control on both Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

– Dual-channel ABS (switchable on Scrambler 400 X for off-road use)

– Torque-assist clutch

– Stylish new dual format instruments

– All-LED lighting

– Immobiliser

BUILT TO MAKE YOUR OWN

More than 25 genuine accessories are available for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. From styling and comfort to luggage and security, both bikes can be accessorised to suit a broad range of riders’ needs.

Owners can configure their new motorcycle in the easy-to-use online configurator or they can purchase accessories from any authorised Triumph dealer — All Triumph accessories are designed and developed hand-in-hand with the motorcycles to ensure perfect fit and function and are covered by the same two year unlimited mileage warranty.

UNBEATABLE VALUE

With class-leading performance, unrivalled quality and low running costs, these exciting new modern classics represent incredible value for money.

Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be competitively priced versus the key competitors in each market, ensuring an incredibly attractive buyer proposition both in terms of overall value, but also initial purchase price.

Both models will launch in India starting from next month and will be on sale in all other markets towards the end of the year, when prices for these markets will be announced.

