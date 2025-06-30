Troll 2 teaser trailer unleashes more monster mayhem on Netflix

Netflix has finally dropped the teaser trailer for Troll 2, and fans of the original creature feature are already buzzing with excitement.

Directed by Roar Uthaug, who returns after the success of the first film, Troll 2 promises even more chaos, folklore, and action as Norway faces another ancient threat.

The first Troll movie, released in December 2022, became a surprise global hit. It made Netflix history as the most-watched non-English film on the platform, with over 103 million views in just 91 days.

It topped the streaming charts in countries like Norway, the U.K., and the U.S., so it’s no wonder Netflix quickly gave the green light for Troll 2.

This time, the story follows returning heroes Nora, Andreas, and Captain Kris as they go up against a new, dangerous troll that’s destroying Norway.

With time running out and the creature’s rampage growing worse, the team must explore ancient history and team up with new allies to try and stop the beast.

The teaser for Troll 2 shows quick glimpses of massive destruction, tense action, and that eerie Scandinavian atmosphere that made the first film stand out.

It looks like Troll 2 will raise the stakes even higher, bringing more folklore and mystery into the story.

It’s also the first sequel director Roar Uthaug has returned for, despite several of his earlier films like The Wave and Cold Prey receiving follow-ups.

This shows how passionate he is about the world of Troll 2, a film he once said had been in his mind for over 20 years before the first instalment was made.

Troll 2 will begin streaming on 1st December exclusively on Netflix. With the return of its key cast and creators, and a fresh monster on the loose, Troll 2 looks set to thrill fans all over again.