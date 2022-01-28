Trolls attack Jacqueline Fernandez after social media comeback

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez made her social media comeback earlier this week, became a victim of trolls for her conman fiasco.

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor and pageant winner, Jacqueline Fernandez took to photo and video sharing site Instagram, to share a couple of pictures, after a short hiatus of two weeks.

“Happy Republic Day India ❤️” she wished her millions of followers in the caption of the two-picture gallery, featuring the actor in a white outfit as she posed for cheerful snaps. A book named ‘The Forest Of Enchantments’ by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni was spotted in her hands as well.

Comeback post by the ‘Race 3’ actor which garnered over a million hearts, and a warm welcome from her industry pals, had a chance by some netizens to troll the actor over her recent association with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

“Where is Sukesh?”, a user questioned her, while another one termed her as ‘extortionist’. However, all such remarks were ignored by Jacqueline Fernandez on the social application.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood diva was involved in the infamous INR200 crores money-laundering case by Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She admitted to taking expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar during the questioning of the case.

A charge sheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the prime suspect following the interrogation. Conman had stated to have gifted Rs7 crore worth of jewelry to the celebrity.

