Princess Charlotte steals the show with mum Kate at Trooping the Colour 2025

LONDON: Princess Charlotte, 10, and her mum Kate Middleton turned heads at Trooping the Colour 2025, as they stepped out in matching aqua outfits for the King’s official birthday parade.

Kate Middleton, 43, looked elegant in a coat dress by Catherine Walker and a hat by Juliette Botterill. She completed her look with pearl drop earrings that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth and an Irish Guards brooch.

Princess Charlotte wore a lighter aqua dress and had her hair styled in her signature braids, perfectly complementing her mum’s outfit.

This marked a special moment during Trooping the Colour 2025, not only for the coordinated fashion but also because it was one of Kate Middleton’s first major public appearances since she shared the news of her cancer remission in January.

Kate Middleton has been a regular at Trooping the Colour events since marrying Prince William in 2011.

Despite facing health challenges, she continued the tradition this year with grace and style. The outing showed how she is slowly returning to royal duties while also enjoying time with her family.

This year’s Trooping the Colour 2025 marks King Charles’ third birthday parade as monarch, even though his actual birthday falls on 14 November.

The parade is a long-standing royal tradition that brings together the family and thousands of spectators to celebrate the sovereign’s public birthday.

Kate Middleton’s fashion choices once again drew attention. Last year, she wore a white Jenny Packham dress with black trim, adding a bold striped bow to give the outfit a fresh twist.

Her look this year was a bit softer, but the matching moment with her daughter was what really caught the public’s eye.

Over the years, Kate Middleton has often used style to share subtle messages. Fashion experts have noted her clever use of accessories, like bows and brooches, to give a new feel to older outfits.

Princess Charlotte seems to be following in her mum’s stylish footsteps, with many fans praising the young royal’s growing confidence and fashion sense.

After going public with her health journey in March 2024, Kate Middleton has taken a thoughtful approach to her royal duties.

In 2025, she and Prince William became joint patrons of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a cause close to her heart after her own treatment.

Speaking earlier this year, Kate Middleton said, “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery… I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.”

And what better way to show that than by joining her daughter for a sweet, picture-perfect moment at Trooping the Colour 2025.