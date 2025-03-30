Truck-car collision injures nine in Multan

MULTAN: At least nine injured when a mini truck collided with a pickup near here on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue officials, the accident took place near Head Naubahar where a mini truck collided with a pickup carrying commuters. Nine commuters sustained multiple injuries.

Five injured identified as Nasir (25), Aqeel Ahmed (26),Jahangir (16), Zahid (31) and Jind Wada (19) were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital after first aid. While four others who sustained minor injuries were treated on the spot.

Earlier, at least three, including two brothers were killed in a road accident that took place near Daraban Road, near Tekin Adda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a motorbike crossing the Daraban Road area near Tekin Adda.

As a result of accident, three persons including two brothers riding on bike died on the spot who were identified as Irfan son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib, Saifullah son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib while third person could not be identified.

Prior to this, at least one person died, and 25 others sustained injuries after a passenger van carrying devotees to the Shah Noorani Shrine met with an accident near Hub.

The unfortunate event occurred when the bus, en route to the shrine, faced a mishap close to Weirab Naddi.

The rescue officials rushed to the accident site to swiftly transport the injured to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.