Truck-car collision leaves four dead in Badin

BADIN: At least four dead and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a truck in Badin on Saturday, ARY News reported.

As per details, a car collided with a truck on the Badin-Thar highway resulting in the death of four people and leaving two others injured.

According to police officials, the rescue personnel moved the dead bodies and injured to the nearest hospital.

Earlier, in a horrific incident, at least five people died and nine others sustained injuries as bus collided with a truck in Bahawalpur.

As per details, the accident occurred on the national highway where a truck collided with a bus and took the lives of five people.

The rescue sources said that truck caught fire right after the accident however the rescue team arrived on the spot of the incident.

In a separate incident, at least seven people were killed and several injured, when a speeding truck collided with a passenger van in Kandhkot.

The rescue sources said the deadly road crash occurred on the National Highway near Karampur, where a Punjab-bound truck from Karachi collided with a passenger van heading towards Sukkur from Kandhkot.

The cause behind the deadly road crash is said to be defense fog. Several road crashes are being reported from across the country due to dense fog as the winter season has begun.