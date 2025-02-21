Truck loaded with stones overturns on house

web analytics
At least three people were killed and two were injured when a truck loaded with stones overturned onto a house in Qadarpur Ran, Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday, citing rescue authorities.

The devastating incident occurred in Moza Tataypur, Qadirpur Ran, where a truck loaded with stones overturned onto a house, resulting in multiple casualties.

According to rescue officials, three people, including a man his son and daughter, lost their lives after being trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams managed to recover two individuals from the rubble, while efforts are ongoing to clear the wreckage and ensure no further casualties.

Read more: Two killed in truck-car collision in Karachi

Earlier in August, at least eight people were killed and 10 others received injuries as a result of the collision between a passenger bus and trailer truck on Sukkur-Multan motorway.

The ill-fated was travelling from Mansehra to Karachi, said Motorway Police official.

Soon after the incident, rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Hospital Ghotki for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

