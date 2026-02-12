Oman announces restrictions on truck movement  

The government of Oman has introduced temporary restrictions on truck movements along parts of the Rusayl–Musaybil dual carriageway project in Dhofar Governorate in a move aimed at improving road safety.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Oman said it had reviewed concerns about the impact of heavy truck traffic on motorists near construction sites.

The ministry said it coordinated with the Royal Oman Police and other relevant authorities, as well as representatives of quarry companies operating in the area, before taking the decision.

Following discussions, it was agreed to halt the movement of all trucks during morning peak hours as well as during the noon period, for two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon.

The ministry stated that the measure aims to improve traffic safety and meet security requirements at construction sites along the project corridor.

Oman finalises professional accreditation system for industrial sector

The Ministry of Labour Oman has announced the introduction of a new professional accreditation system aimed at regulating occupational classification and professional licensing within Oman’s industrial sector, as part of wider efforts to organise the labour market and enhance workforce efficiency.

In a statement issued on January 29, 2026, the ministry said the system is being implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, along with the Sector Skills Unit for Industry.