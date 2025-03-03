Toddler girl hit and killed by truck in Karachi

KARACHI: A 4-year-old girl was tragically killed after being crushed by a truck in yet another fatal traffic accident in the city involving heavy vehicles, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident occurred near Jalal Chowk in the Mehran Town area of Korangi, where a mini truck struck and killed the minor girl.

According to police, Rukhsana went to play outside during Iftar, when a mini truck, which had come to the area to dump sand, ran over her.

The truck had three occupants, including the driver. Two of them managed to flee, but one was apprehended by local residents who handed him over to the police.

The deceased girl was the eldest of three siblings. Her body was transported to the hospital before being returned to her family.

Read More: Two industrialists die as car falls off bridge after being hit by trailer

Earlier, in a fatal incident, two industrialists lost their lives when their car fell off the ICI Bridge after being struck by a speeding trailer in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The victims were identified as 62-year-old Ashraf and his son Naveed while a rickshaw driver also injured in the incident.

The victims were on their way to the SITE industrial area when their car was hit by the reckless trailer.

Rescue sources reported that an uncontrolled speeding trailer collided with the car from behind on ICI Bridge, causing the vehicle to break through the bridge’s railing and fall onto the iron pipes below.

At the same time, the trailer also struck a rickshaw, leaving the driver severely injured.