Trump admin to end all financial contracts with Harvard: senior official

The US government intends to cancel all remaining financial contracts with Harvard, a senior official said Tuesday, in President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to force the prestigious university to submit to unprecedented oversight.

The administration “will send a letter to federal agencies today asking them to identify any contracts with Harvard, and whether they can be canceled or redirected elsewhere,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Friday, a U.S. judge blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University’s ability to enroll foreign students, a move that ratcheted up White House efforts to conform practices in academia to President Donald Trump’s policies.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs’ order provides temporary relief to the thousands of international students who were faced with being forced to transfer under a policy that the Ivy League school called part of the administration’s broader effort to retaliate against it for refusing to “surrender its academic independence.”

The Trump administration may appeal Burroughs’ ruling. Spokespeople for the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a lawsuit filed in Boston federal court earlier on Friday, Harvard called the revocation a “blatant violation” of the U.S. Constitution and other federal laws, and had an “immediate and devastating effect” on the university and more than 7,000 visa holders.

“Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,” the 389-year-old school said in the lawsuit filed in Boston federal court. Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in its current school year, equal to 27% of total enrollment.

The termination of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, effective with the 2025-2026 academic year, was announced on Thursday by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

In her brief order blocking the policy for two weeks, Burroughs said Harvard had shown it could be harmed before there was an opportunity to hear the case in full. The judge, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, scheduled hearings for May 27 and May 29 to consider next steps in the case.

Trump’s pressure on Harvard is part of the Republican’s broader campaign to compel universities, law firms, news media, courts and other institutions that value independence from partisan politics to align with his agenda.