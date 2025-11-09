Trump administration issues new Visa rules, applicants with diabetes or obesity could face rejection

WASINGTON: Foreign nationals seeking to live in the United States could be denied visas if they have certain medical conditions — including diabetes or obesity — under new guidance issued by the Trump administration.

According to a cable sent by the U.S. State Department to embassies and consulates worldwide, visa officers are now instructed to consider a broader range of health issues when determining whether an applicant may become a “public charge,” or a potential burden on U.S. resources.

The directive, reviewed by KFF Health News, allows officers to deem individuals ineligible for entry if their medical conditions or age suggest they may rely on government-funded health or social services.

While visa applicants have long been required to undergo health screenings — such as testing for communicable diseases and verifying vaccination history — experts say the new rules dramatically expand the list of medical factors under review and grant officials greater discretion in the approval process.

The cable lists conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, neurological disorders, metabolic diseases, and mental health issues as examples that could trigger visa denial. It also encourages consular officers to consider obesity as a contributing factor, noting its links to asthma, sleep apnea, and hypertension — all of which can require expensive, long-term care.

Applicants will also be assessed on whether they have the financial means to cover medical expenses without relying on U.S. government assistance.

The policy is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to tighten immigration rules, including deportations and restrictions on refugee admissions. Immigration advocates warn that the expanded medical criteria could unfairly discriminate against millions of people with manageable or common health conditions.

Spokespersons for the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new guidance.