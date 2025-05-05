web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 5, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Trump administration offers $1,000 to migrants who self-deport

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

The Trump administration said Monday it will pay for the travel and give $1,000 to undocumented migrants who “self-deport” back to their home country.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” Noem said in a statement.

DHS said the stipend of $1,000 will be paid after a person’s return to their home country has been confirmed through the app.

“Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the US and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” the department said in the statement.

DHS said that even with the payment of travel assistance and the stipend “it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent.”

Read More: Palestinian student released on bail as he challenges deportation from US

It said that the average cost currently to arrest, detain, and remove an undocumented migrant is $17,121.

DHS said an undocumented migrant from Honduras had already taken advantage of the program to return home.

US President Donald Trump pledged during his White House campaign to deport millions of undocumented migrants.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.