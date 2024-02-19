Trump breaks silence on Navalny

Donald Trump, who drew criticism as US president for his praise of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, made his first public comment on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday in a social media post that cast no blame.

“The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country,” Trump wrote, appearing to link the death to his own political troubles.

“It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024”

It was not clear what similarities Trump was trying to draw with Russia’s most prominent opposition leader. Navalny, 47, fought for years against what he called vast corruption in Putin’s Russia, ruled by “crooks and thieves.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Trump has railed against a judge’s order on Friday to pay $355 million in penalties for overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a decision he called politically motivated. Trump also is preparing for four upcoming criminal trials as he pursues the Republican nomination.

President Joe Biden on Friday directly blamed Putin for Navalny’s death in a the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, as did Trump’s main Republican rival, Nikki Haley. “Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death,” Biden said.

The Kremlin has denied involvement in his death and said that Western claims that Putin was responsible were unacceptable.

Since Navalny’s death was reported on Friday, former U.S. presidents and top members of Congress from both parties also denounced Putin.

But Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in the November election, had remained silent until Monday.

During his 2017-2021 White House tenure, Trump expressed admiration for Putin. In 2018, he refused to blame the Russian leader for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, casting doubt on the findings of his own intelligence agencies and sparking criticism at home.