Trump dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim on red carpet

KUALA LUMPUR: US President Donald Trump danced with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and local performers on Sunday as he began his Asia tour, marking a colourful start to his visit ahead of key regional talks.

The US president was greeted at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by Malaysian officials and crowds waving flags, with traditional drummers and dancers welcoming him before the ASEAN Summit.

In a video widely shared on social media, Trump is seen dancing energetically to the beat of traditional drums near Air Force One. He joined costumed performers representing Malaysia’s diverse ethnic groups while Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim swayed alongside him, smiling and clapping to the rhythm.

Following the lively reception, Trump and Anwar signed a new trade agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation on critical minerals, as Washington seeks to counter Beijing’s tightening grip on rare earth exports.

Beijing this month announced sweeping restrictions on the rare earths industry, prompting Trump to threaten 100 percent tariffs on imports from China in retaliation.

Trump is in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur at the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, ahead of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Under the new US-Malaysia deal, Kuala Lumpur pledged to “refrain from banning or imposing quotas on exports to the US of critical minerals”, while Washington agreed the formalisation of a 19 percent tariff on Malaysian goods.

“Malaysia has committed to ensure no restrictions are imposed on the sale of rare earth magnets to US companies”, the White House said in a joint statement.

Malaysia also vowed to speed up development of its critical minerals sector in partnership with US firms, including extending operating licences to boost production capacity.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the deal would make investment and trade in critical minerals “as free as possible and as resilient as possible”.