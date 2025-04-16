“Trump Deal” as sole path to Iran agreement, State Department

WASHINGTON: The United States has made it clear that any future agreement with Iran must adhere to the principles of what has been termed a “Trump deal.”

According to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, speaking at a press briefing and quoting Ambassador Steve Witkoff, the administration’s stance is clear: “A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal.”

Ambassador Witkoff, who recently initiated talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, underscored the necessity for Iran to cease and dismantle its nuclear enrichment and weaponization efforts. He emphasized that any final agreement must establish a foundation for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East.

“We are committed to crafting a tough, fair deal that ensures lasting security,” Bruce stated, reflecting President Trump’s directive. Talks between Witkoff and Araghchi, described as positive, are set to continue with the next round scheduled for April 19, though the location is yet to be finalized.

Bruce reiterated the administration’s firm position on Iran’s nuclear ambitions: “Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons or engage in uranium enrichment.” She acknowledged the initial discussions as constructive and positive, with both sides agreeing to further meetings.

Ambassador Witkoff, discussing future talks, emphasized the importance of verifying Iran’s nuclear activities, particularly uranium enrichment and weaponization capabilities. However, he did not specify a demand for complete dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program, focusing instead on limiting uranium enrichment to 3.67% for civilian purposes.

Iran, citing its rights under international treaties, maintains its stance on civilian nuclear energy, although concerns have been raised by the UN nuclear watchdog regarding Iran’s recent enrichment activities.

As discussions progress, the United States remains committed to achieving a comprehensive agreement that addresses global security concerns.