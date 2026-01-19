Trump demands Greenland in leaked letter to Norway PM after Nobel Prize snub

US President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with NATO allies, demanding U.S. control over Greenland in a stark letter to Norway’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre. The President explicitly linked his aggressive foreign policy shift to Norway snubbing him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In the message to the Prime Minister, obtained by PBS News, Trump challenged Denmark’s sovereignty over the territory and warned he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace.”

The full letter reads:

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.

I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.

Thank you!

President DJT”

Trump’s vow to impose escalating tariffs on European allies, aimed at pressuring the U.S. into purchasing Greenland, has met with firm rejection. Both Danish and Greenlandic leaders insist the territory is not for sale, noting its security is already guaranteed under NATO’s collective security pact. The issue sparked protests outside the U.S. consulate in Nuuk on Saturday.

While Trump accused the Norwegian government of the Nobel Peace Prize snub, the committee that awards the prize operates independently of the state.