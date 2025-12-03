Trump earns 'Commander in Sleep' title after appearing to doze off in Cabinet meeting

US President Donald Trump has earned the new title “Commander in Sleep” from social media users after appearing to sleep during a lengthy Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old President’s eyes were seen visibly slipping about 90 minutes into the session, which lasted over two hours. As Cabinet members took turns bragging about their first-year accomplishments, observers noted Trump’s attention waning, with one journalist remarking that the President appeared “unconscious” during Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s speech.

This marks the third time in recent weeks that President Trump has been accused of dozing off during official engagements, fueling online trends like “Dozy Don.”

As President Trump’s picture went viral, the White House quickly pushed back against the claims. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected that the President lacked energy, telling the Daily Mail, “President Trump was listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting.”

The incident occurred amid heightened scrutiny regarding the President’s health. Following demands from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the White House recently released MRI results that were described as “perfectly normal.” Before dozing off, Trump upheld his stamina to reporters, calling questions about his health a ‘double standard’ compared to the media’s treatment of President Biden.

“Right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago,” Trump insisted, calling the press “intelligent lunatics.”

While the President’s apparent fatigue highlighted the meeting by X, it also featured aggressive rhetoric. Trump launched a harsh spell on Somali migrants and Representative Ilhan Omar, labeling them “garbage” and stating that they “come from hell” and should “go back to where they came from.”

Although the White House defended the President’s “amazing final answer” about the migrants, the image of him resting his eyes remains the highlight of the day’s events.