Trump floats plan to ‘clean out’ Gaza, move Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan

MIAMI, United States: US President Donald Trump floated a plan Saturday to “just clean out” Gaza, and said he wants Egypt and Jordan to take Palestinians from the territory in a bid to create Middle East peace.

Describing Gaza as a “demolition site” after the war between Israel and Hamas, Trump said he had spoken to Jordan’s King Abdullah II about the issue and expected to talk to Egypt’s leader on Sunday.

“I’d like Egypt to take people. And I’d like Jordan to take people,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“You’re talking about probably a million and half people, and we just clean out that whole thing. You know, over the centuries it’s had many, many conflicts that site. And I don’t know, something has to happen.”

The vast majority of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced, often multiple times, by the war that began with Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Trump said moving Gaza’s inhabitants could be “temporarily or could be long term.”

“It’s literally a demolition site right now, almost everything is demolished, and people are dying there,” added Trump.

“So, I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing at a different location where they can maybe live in peace for a change.”

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has left much of the Palestinian territory in ruins, with infrastructure destroyed, and the United Nations estimates reconstruction will take many years.