"Everyone will be treated fairly," says Trump as Hamas accepts Gaza plan

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed Hamas’ positive response to his proposed Gaza peace plan, stating this is a very special, unprecedented day, after the Palestinian group agreed to release hostages and accept key terms aimed at ending the war.

In a video message shared shortly after Hamas issued its statement, President Trump expressed optimism and gratitude to the international partners involved in shaping the proposal.

“I want to thank the countries that helped me put this together — Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and so many others,” Trump said. “So many people fought so hard.”

He acknowledged that while the process is not yet finalized, the development marks a significant step toward peace.

“This is a big day. We’ll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down in concrete. Very importantly, I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents,” he added.

Calling it a “very special day, maybe unprecedented in many ways,” Trump emphasized the global consensus around ending the war in Gaza and restoring peace to the Middle East.

“We’re very close to achieving that. And everybody will be treated fairly,” he added.

