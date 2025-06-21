Trump’s Nobel Prize nomination reflects ‘slave mentality’: Hafiz Naeem

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Saturday slammed the Pakistan government’s decision to recommend US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a reflection of “slave mentality.”

In a social media post, Hafiz Naeem stated that nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize is both shameful and against Pakistan’s national dignity, as the US president openly supports Israel’s massacre of Palestinians in Gaza.

He noted that Trump praised Israel’s attack on Iran as “excellent” and continues to issue direct threats against Iran.

Hafiz Naeem further said that US naval bases are expanding their presence in the region, with the US providing Israel with extensive military support.

The JI chief also criticized Trump’s role in the Ukraine conflict, stating that rather than working to end the war, he has further fuelled the crisis.

“Peace across the Middle East is in jeopardy, yet the Pakistan government is nominating Trump for a peace prize,” Hafiz Naeem said. “This is both regrettable and a clear example of slave mentality.”

Notably, the Pakistan government has decided to formally recommend US President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis, an official statement said.

The government statement issued Saturday said the international community bore witness to unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression, which constituted a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

“In exercising its fundamental right to self-defense, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos—a measured, resolute, and precise military response, carefully executed to re-establish deterrence and defend its territorial integrity while consciously avoiding civilian harm,” it said.