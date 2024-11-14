Trump Nominates Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald J. Trump announced on Wednesday that he has chosen Senator Marco Rubio as his nominee for Secretary of State.

“It is my great honor to announce that Senator Marco Rubio of Florida is hereby nominated to be the United States Secretary of State,” Trump said in a press statement.

“Marco is a highly respected leader and a powerful voice for freedom. He will be a strong advocate for our nation, a true friend to our allies, and a fearless warrior who will never back down to our adversaries. I look forward to working with Marco to make America—and the world—safe and great again,” Trump remarked.

Senator Marco Rubio: A Brief Biography

Marco Rubio was born in 1971 in Miami, Florida, to Cuban immigrant parents pursuing the American Dream. His father worked as a banquet bartender, while his mother split her time between staying home and working as a hotel maid. From an early age, Rubio learned the importance of faith, family, community, and hard work.

Inspired by conversations with his grandfather, who had seen his homeland overtaken by communism, Rubio felt drawn to public service. After meeting and marrying his wife, Jeanette, and earning degrees from the University of Florida and the University of Miami Law School, Rubio began his career in public service as a city commissioner in West Miami. He later served as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives before winning a U.S. Senate seat in 2010.

During his first term, Rubio encountered Washington’s political gridlock, as his efforts at reform faced tough resistance from partisanship and an entrenched elite establishment. These challenges, however, only strengthened his determination to revive the American Dream for hardworking Americans. Now in his third term, Rubio continues to advocate for policies that create good jobs, strengthen communities, and protect Americans, especially from threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Rubio has authored numerous transformative laws, including reforms for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide health benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. He also doubled the federal child tax credit for working families and provided aid to small businesses during the pandemic through the Paycheck Protection Program. Additionally, he secured significant funding for Everglades restoration and championed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, marking a major shift in U.S.-China relations.

For his legislative achievements, Rubio is consistently ranked among the most effective senators in Congress. Every day, he remains committed to serving his country and the people of Florida, driven to make the American Dream accessible to all.