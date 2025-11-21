Trump Approves 28-Point Plan to End Russia-Ukraine War

Washington, D.C.: President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, a conflict that began nearly four years ago with Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Under the plan, Ukraine would be required to relinquish territories currently occupied by Russia.

A senior White House official confirmed to CBS News on Thursday that Mr. Trump had signed off on the plan. However, there is no indication so far that Ukraine supports the proposal.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaking at a press briefing, said President Trump has been clear that the war between Russia and Ukraine “must come to an end now.”

Below are the key elements of the Witkoff 28-Point Plan:

Major Provisions of the Plan

Ukraine’s sovereignty will be formally recognized.

Russia, Ukraine and Europe will sign a comprehensive non-aggression pact, resolving all disputes of the past three decades.

Russia will commit not to threaten its neighbors, and NATO will halt further expansion.

The U.S. will mediate security talks between Russia and NATO to reduce tensions, strengthen global security and explore economic cooperation.

Ukraine will receive credible security guarantees.

Ukraine’s military will be capped at 600,000 personnel.

Ukraine will amend its constitution to permanently forgo NATO membership, and NATO will codify that Ukraine will not be admitted in the future.

NATO will agree not to deploy troops inside Ukraine.

European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland.

U.S. Security Guarantee

The U.S. will provide security guarantees in exchange for compensation.

If Ukraine attacks Russia, the guarantee is void.

If Russia attacks Ukraine, all international sanctions will be reinstated, a joint military response will be triggered, and all concessions and new border arrangements will be withdrawn.

If Ukraine fires missiles at Moscow or St. Petersburg without provocation, the guarantee will be cancelled.

Ukraine’s Path to the EU

Ukraine will be deemed eligible for European Union membership and granted special access to the EU market during the review period.

Global Reconstruction Package for Ukraine

a. A “Ukraine Development Fund” will be established to attract investment in fast-growing industries such as technology, data centers and artificial intelligence.

b. The U.S. will help restore and operate Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.

c. Joint reconstruction efforts will focus on rebuilding war-damaged regions.

d. Major infrastructure development projects will be launched.

e. Investment will be directed toward mining and natural resources.

f. The World Bank will create a special financing package.

Russia’s Reintegration into the Global Economy

a. Sanctions will be lifted in phases based on negotiations.

b. The U.S. will pursue long-term economic cooperation with Russia in energy, natural resources, infrastructure, AI,

data centers and Arctic rare-earth projects.

c. Russia will be invited to rejoin the G-8.

Use of Frozen Assets

$100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be used for U.S.-led investment in Ukraine’s reconstruction, with 50% of the returns going to the U.S.

Europe will contribute an additional $100 billion.

European frozen funds will be released.

Remaining Russian funds will be invested in joint U.S.-Russia programs.

Security, Nuclear Oversight & Social Policies

A joint U.S.-Russia working group will monitor security arrangements.

Russia will legally commit to a non-aggression policy toward Europe and Ukraine.

The U.S. and Russia will extend nuclear arms-control treaties, including START I.

Ukraine will remain a non-nuclear state under the NPT.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will operate under IAEA supervision, with electricity equally shared between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine will adopt European laws on religious tolerance and minority rights; both countries will end discriminatory media and education policies; Nazi ideology and activities will be banned.

Territorial Provisions

a. Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk will be recognized as de facto Russian territory, including by the U.S.

b. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will remain frozen along the current line of control.

c. Russia will withdraw from all occupied areas except five regions.

d. Ukraine will remove troops from Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk, creating a demilitarized buffer zone that Russian forces may not enter.

Enforcement, Trade and Humanitarian Measures

Neither side may alter territorial arrangements by force; violations void the security guarantees.

Russia will allow Ukraine commercial access to the Dnipro River and facilitate grain shipments through the Black Sea.

A humanitarian commission will oversee:

Exchange of all prisoners and bodies on an “all-for-all” basis

Return of all civilian detainees and hostages, including children

Family reunification programs

Support for war victims

Political and Legal Provisions

Ukraine will hold elections within 100 days.

All parties to the conflict will receive full amnesty; no future legal claims or prosecutions.

The agreement will be legally binding and overseen by a “Peace Council” chaired by President Donald J. Trump; violations will trigger sanctions.

A ceasefire will take effect immediately once all parties sign the agreement and both militaries begin withdrawing.