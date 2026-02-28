Ghazab Lil Haq: Pakistan doing terrifically well against Taliban, Trump says

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the escalating military tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime, saying Islamabad is handling the situation “terrifically well” and he will not intervene in the conflict. ARY News reported

Speaking to reporters before heading to Texas, Trump was asked whether anyone had requested him to intervene.

Trump replied, “Well, I would, but I get along with Pakistan, as you know, very well, very well.

In remarks, Trump also praised Pakistan’s leadership, expressing respect for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir.

“You have a great Prime Minister. You have a great General there. You have a great leader. I think two of the people that I really respect. I think that Pakistan is doing terrifically well.”

He said the United States would leave the matter in the hands of the countries involved, emphasising Washington’s decision not to take a direct role in the dispute.

The comments come amid a sharp escalation in hostilities along the Pakistan‑Afghanistan border, where Pakistani forces have launched Operation Ghazab‑lil‑Haq in response to unprovoked attacks by the Taliban‑led authorities in Kabul.

Pakistani military officials say the operation has inflicted heavy losses on Taliban fighters and targeted militant infrastructure in several Afghan provinces.