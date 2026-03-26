Trump pushes for fast end to war: WSJ report

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the Iran conflict, aiming to wrap up military operations within a four-to-six-week window, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Trump, behind the scenes, told advisers he views the conflict as entering its final phase and has urged officials to adhere to the timeline he has publicly outlined, US journal reported.

The administration has also aligned broader diplomatic scheduling around this expectation, including plans for a mid-May summit with China’s President Xi Jinping, which is being framed on the assumption that hostilities would have subsided by the time.

However, the path to a swift resolution seems unclear, according to report. Tehran rejecting direct talks with Washington, while tensions in the key energy corridor the Strait of Hormuz continue to disrupt global markets.

Trump following a dual-track strategy of diplomacy plus escalation. Additional troops are being deployed to the Middle East, Trump is reportedly open to such options but remains cautious, due to concerns over casualties and the risk of prolonging the conflict.

He has also faced domestic pressures, with allies urging a shift in focus toward economic issues and the upcoming midterm elections. Rising energy costs linked to the conflict are adding to these concerns, WSJ report said.