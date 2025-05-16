Trump rendered great service to humanity by mediating ceasefire: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, on Friday, said that the credit for the ceasefire between Pakistan and India goes to US President Donald Trump.

Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with the United States’ Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on key issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

During the discussion, both sides exchanged views on the post-ceasefire situation between Pakistan and India.

Minister Naqvi expressed deep gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump and the American ambassador for their pivotal role in bringing about the ceasefire.

“The credit for the ceasefire between two nuclear powers goes to President Donald Trump,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

He emphasized that President Trump had rendered a great service to humanity by helping avert a catastrophic conflict in the region.

The interior minister also appreciated the U.S. President’s positive remarks regarding Pakistan’s leadership.

“We welcome President Trump’s encouraging thoughts about Pakistan’s leadership,” Naqvi stated.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with the United States, Naqvi said, “We want to further enhance mutual cooperation with the U.S. across various sectors.”

In response, Acting U.S. Ambassador Natalie Baker said the United States values its strong relationship with Pakistan.

“We have excellent ties with Pakistan and look forward to continuing cooperation in multiple fields,” she said.

Federal Secretary for Interior, Khurram Agha, was also present during the meeting.

Read More: We stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’: President Trump on India-Pakistan Tensions

Earlier, President Donald Trump stated on Monday that his administration had halted a “Nuclear Conflict” by brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“On Saturday, my administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire, and I believe it will be a permanent one between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict between two nuclear-armed nations,” President Trump said while addressing the media at the White House.

“The situation seemed to be escalating without signs of stopping. I am very proud to inform you that the leadership of both India and Pakistan demonstrated unwavering strength and wisdom in understanding the gravity of the situation,” the President remarked.