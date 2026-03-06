WASHINGTON: U.S. President ‌Donald Trump said on Friday there would be no ​deal struck with ​Iran except “unconditional surrender,” a week after ⁠launching war with Israel ​against Tehran.

“After that, and the ​selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of ​our wonderful and very ​brave allies and partners, will work ‌tirelessly ⁠to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction,” Trump said in ​a social ​media ⁠post, adding that they would work to ​boost Iran’s economy.

Trump ​told ⁠Reuters on Thursday that he wants to be ⁠involved ​in choosing the ​next leader of Iran.