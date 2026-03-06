Trump says there will be no deal with Iran except 'unconditional surrender'

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there would be no deal struck with Iran except “unconditional surrender,” a week after launching war with Israel against Tehran.
“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction,” Trump said in a social media post, adding that they would work to boost Iran’s economy.
Trump told Reuters on Thursday that he wants to be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.