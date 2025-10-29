Trump said 'not allowed' to run for third term, 'too bad'

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is “not allowed” to run for a third term, acknowledging the limits laid out in America’s Constitution.

Trump and his supporters have repeatedly raised the question of a 2028 presidential run for the 79-year-old, drawing concern from his foes and cheers from backers.

“I have my highest poll numbers that I’ve ever had, and you know, based on what I read, I guess I’m not allowed to run, so we’ll see what happens… It’s too bad,” Trump said on Air Force One.

The US Constitution limits presidents to two terms, and Trump began his second in January.

Trump, who served his initial term from 2017 to 2021, often mentions that his supporters have called for him to govern beyond his current tenure, despite the constitutional restriction.

The former reality TV star has also recently displayed red hats emblazoned with the slogan “Trump 2028” on a desk in the Oval Office.

A popular theory among his supporters is that the current vice resident, JD Vance, could run for president in 2028 on a ticket with Trump.

He ruled that idea out this week, and on Wednesday said it was “pretty clear” he couldn’t run again.

“But we have a lot of great people,” Trump said.