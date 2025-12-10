Trump Says ‘Deep Hatred’ Between Putin and Zelensky Blocking End to War

WASHINGTON D.C: U.S. President Donald Trump said the “deep hatred” between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is one of the biggest obstacles to ending the Russia-Ukraine war, adding that European nations are “talking a lot but doing very little” to support Kyiv.

In an interview with Politico, Trump claimed the personal animosity between the two leaders has made a negotiated settlement significantly harder.

“The intense hatred between Putin and Zelensky is the single biggest barrier to ending this war,” Trump said.

He also argued that he has resolved several international disputes in the past — including tensions between Pakistan and India — but described the Ukraine conflict as a “very difficult dispute.” According to Trump, Ukraine has already lost significant amounts of fertile land and coastline, losses he said “cannot be called a victory in any way.”

Trump sharply criticized former President Joe Biden, saying the war began before he took office. “This is Biden’s war, not mine,” he said.

President Trump further claimed that European countries are providing more rhetoric than action when it comes to backing Ukraine.