Trump says he is committed to US ownership of Gaza

President Trump has reiterated his desire to assume control of Canada and Gaza, claiming that both would benefit from US ownership.

In a prerecorded interview with Fox News, Trump stated that making Canada the 51st US state is a “real thing” he’s considering, citing a supposed $200 billion annual loss due to Canada ¹. He also threatened massive tariffs on Canada and Mexico but temporarily shelved the plan after both countries agreed to invest more in border protection.

Regarding Gaza, Trump expressed his commitment to “buying and owning” the territory, suggesting that other Middle Eastern states could help rebuild it. He claimed that Palestinians displaced by the takeover would be welcomed by other Arab nations and wouldn’t want to return to Gaza if given an alternative.

Trump’s comments have been met with resistance, including from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who acknowledged that Trump’s desire to absorb Canada is a real concern. Egypt has also announced an emergency Arab summit to discuss the proposal, which has been rejected by Hamas and other countries.