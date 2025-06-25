Trump says ‘Israel was hit really hard’

THE HAGUE: United States (US) President Donald Trump said that ‘Israel was hit very hard’ by Iran, particularly during the last two days of the war.

Speaking to newsmen at the NATO summit in The Hague, the US president said, “Israel was hit really hard, especially in the last couple of days. Those ballistic missiles, boy, they took out a lot of buildings.”

Donald Trump termed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel a victory for everyone. “It (the ceasefire) was a tremendous victory for everybody. Including Iran.”

He said that there was no sign of ceasefire violation and praised Israel for taking a step back. “Israel came back yesterday, and I was so proud of them. Because they came back… I said you gotta get them (fighter jets) back, and they brought the planes back,” the US president added.

When asked about Iran’s announcement to continue enriching uranium, Donald Trump said “They are not gonna be building bombs for a long time. “The last thing they wanna do is enrich anything right now. They wanna recover. We won’t let that happen,” he added.

“I don’t want to use an example of Hiroshima, I don’t want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war. This ended the war,” the US president said.