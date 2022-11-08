Trump says making ‘very big announcement’ on Nov 15

Donald Trump said Monday he would be making a “very big announcement” next week, with the former president expected to jump into the race for the White House in 2024.

Trump, who has never accepted the truth of his lost re-election bid in 2020, has hinted for months that he is ready to re-enter the fray.

“Not to detract from tomorrow’s very important, even critical election… I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” he told a cheering crowd in Ohio on the eve of US polls which will determine control of Congress.

The trail was the closest the Republican has got to confirming his intention to run, building on his message last week that he “will very, very, very probably do it again.”

President Joe Biden on Monday warned that a Republican victory could weaken the country’s democratic institutions, while former President Donald Trump hinted he could announce another White House bid as soon as next week.

Biden’s comments reflected the deep political divide in the United States ahead of Nov. 8 elections that could see Republicans win control of one or both chambers of Congress.

“Today we face an inflection point. We know in our bones that our democracy’s at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it,” Biden told a cheering crowd at Bowie State University, a historically Black college outside Washington.

