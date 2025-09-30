Trump says PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir back US Gaza peace plan "100 percent"

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir fully support a U.S.-backed peace proposal aimed at ending the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said the parties were “beyond very close” to reaching a long-elusive peace deal and expressed hope that Hamas would also agree to the plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to his 20-point plan to end Gaza war under which Israel will not annex or occupy the Palestinian strip.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir back this 100 percent,” Trump declared during the briefing.

Trump noted that countries surrounding Israel—such as Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar—have also expressed support for the peace framework.

He specifically cited Pakistan and Indonesia, which do not recognize Israel, are endorsing the Gaza peace plan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly endorsed the peace proposal. In a post on X, he said, “I am convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region.”

“It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding a reality,” he added. “I laud President Trump’s leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in bringing an end to this war.”

Shehbaz also emphasized that the implementation of the two-state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had told the media that the recent meeting between President Trump and the leaders of eight Arab-Islamic countries in New York was encouraging and he was confident that it would bring a positive outcome for Gaza ceasefire.