Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would consider reducing tariffs on Brazil, under the right circumstances.

Trump was speaking on Air Force One heading to Malaysia for a regional summit.

Trump increased tariffs on U.S. imports of most Brazilian goods to 50percent from 10percent in early August, linking the move to what he called a “witch hunt” against the South American country’s former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, Brazil’s current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, said he was optimistic a deal with Trump would be reached.

“It all depends on the conversation, I work with the optimism that we can find a solution,” Lula told journalists.

Brazil, Trump up the ante in row over Bolsonaro coup trial

Brazil and the United States escalated their row Wednesday over President Donald Trump’s support for coup-accused ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro, with the American president slapping a 50 percent tariff on one of its main steel suppliers.

Leftist Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva threatened to reciprocate.

Trump has strongly criticized the prosecution of right-wing ally Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly plotting to cling on to power after losing 2022 elections to Lula.

Brasilia on Wednesday summoned Washington’s envoy to the country to explain an embassy statement describing Bolsonaro as a victim of “political persecution” — echoing Trump’s claims of a “witch hunt” against the 70-year-old Brazilian firebrand.

Trump then announced he would slap a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian imports starting August 1, citing “Brazil’s insidious attacks on Free Elections” and warning of escalation if the country retaliates.

In a letter addressed to Lula, Trump criticized the treatment of Bolsonaro as an “international disgrace” and said the trial “should not be taking place.”

He added Washington would launch an investigation into Brazil’s trade practices.

While Trump has been issuing letters to trading partners — focusing on those his country runs a deficit with — Brazil had until now not been among those threatened with higher duties come August 1.