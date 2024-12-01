web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, December 1, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Trump threatens 100% tariff on BRICS if develops counter currency to dollar

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump threatened 100% tariffs against BRICS countries if they develop a common currency to undermine the US dollar.

His threat was directed at countries in the BRIC alliance, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have applied to become members, and several other countries have expressed interest in joining the group.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, said: “We require a commitment from these countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other currency to replace the US Dollar or, they will face 100% tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the US economy.”

The US dollar is the most-used currency in global business, members of the BRICS alliance and other developing nations saying they are fed up with the US dominance of the global financial system.

The dollar represents roughly 58% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves, according to the IMF and major commodities like oil are still primarily bought and sold using dollars.

The dollar’s dominance has been under threat, however, with BRICS’ growing share of GDP and the alliance’s intent to trade in other currencies.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.