Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over jokes about Epstein Island at Grammys

Donald Trump has threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah following a joke made about him during the 2026 Grammy Awards that referenced Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, a location linked to sex trafficking crimes.

Noah – who hosted the Grammy Awards for the sixth and final time on February – made the remark while presenting the Song of the Year award.

“That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s Island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton,” he joked.

The joke drew swift backlash from Trump, who took to Truth Social hours after the broadcast to deny ever visiting Epstein’s Caribbean Island and to accuse Noah of making a false and defamatory claim.

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” he wrote.

Trump also criticized the Grammy Awards themselves, calling the ceremony “the worst” and “virtually unwatchable,” and celebrated the fact that Noah would not be returning as host.

He continued, +“It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS!”

“Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” the president concluded.

Bill Clinton, who was referenced in Noah’s joke, has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein but has denied any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. Trump has also acknowledged a former friendship with Epstein but has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.