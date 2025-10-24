President Trump to depart for Asia amid shutdown and policy tensions

Washington D.C: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced that President Trump will leave for Asia tomorrow, where he will participate in the ASEAN Summit, hold bilateral meetings in Japan and Busan, and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss economic cooperation and regional security.

“The President’s trip is focused on strengthening trade relations, security partnerships, and building regional stability,” she said, adding that it demonstrates America’s renewed engagement with Asia under President Trump’s leadership.

Turning to domestic issues, the Press Secretary blamed Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown, which she said has “crippled air travel” and forced federal employees to find alternate means of income.

“Air traffic controllers are working without pay, and many federal workers have turned to driving Uber to support their families,” she stated. “Democrats are responsible for this suffering.”

She also criticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies, alleging that individuals with criminal records have been allowed to remain in the U.S. and even granted free health insurance. “This has hurt American families and drained public resources,” Leavitt said.

The White House, she added, is fully committed to reducing healthcare and prescription costs, while protecting American jobs. She cited large-scale fraud in the H-1B visa program and said the administration is considering structural reforms.

White House Renovation and Transparency

Addressing questions about the ongoing renovation of the White House, Leavitt said that all donor details have been made public and that no taxpayer money is being used.

“The renovation, including the beautification of the East Wing, is privately funded — by President Trump himself and patriotic Americans,” she confirmed. “The total cost stands at approximately $300 million.”

Foreign Policy and Russia Sanctions

On foreign policy, Leavitt said President Trump remains firm on sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that they were “implemented at the right time.” However, she did not rule out a potential meeting between the two leaders.

“The President wants to see real actions, not just words, from the Russian side,” she said.

Leavitt also noted that the U.S. Agriculture Department has introduced a three-point economic plan to assist farmers struggling due to previous administration policies. “President Trump is aware of their challenges and determined to restore prosperity to rural America,” she added.

Speaking about the administration’s anti-drug operations, Leavitt said the crackdown continues against narcotics traffickers who are “responsible for killing thousands of Americans.”

She also mentioned that the Mayor of San Francisco has requested additional time to cooperate with the federal government’s clean-up initiative. “At the Mayor’s request, the operation has been temporarily paused,” she said.

On reports of gambling and match-fixing in American football, Leavitt was asked if President Trump himself engages in sports betting. She replied firmly:

“I’ve been with the President for a long time — I have never seen him gamble.”

Leavitt concluded by announcing that the President’s latest physical health report will be released soon.