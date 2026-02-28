Trump says US in 'major combat' to destroy Iran missiles, navy

WEST PALM BEACH, United States: US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that “major combat” is underway to destroy Iran’s missile forces and “annihilate” the country’s navy.

“The United States’ military began major combat operations in Iran,” Trump said in a video message posted on his social media site while he spent the weekend at his Florida golf club. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally — again — obliterated. We’re going to annihilate their navy,” Trump said.

He offered the military there “immunity” or “certain death” and told Iranians the “hour of your freedom is at hand.”

Israeli strikes on Iran were targeting “regime and military sites including ballistic missiles”, the Kan public broadcaster reported, citing an Israeli official.

The US embassies in Qatar and Bahrain told their staff to seek shelter Saturday and advised US citizens to do the same after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

The embassies said in two separate statements they were “implementing a shelter-in-place for all personnel. We recommend all Americans do the same until further notice,” and urged US citizens to “find a secure location within your residence or another safe building”.