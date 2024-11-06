Trump’s Republicans win control of US Senate, make gains in House

WASHINGTON: Republicans won control of the US Senate with victories in West Virginia and Ohio on Tuesday (Nov 5), ensuring that Donald Trump’s party will control at least one chamber of Congress next year.

Republicans also posted early gains as they battled to retain control of the House of Representatives.

If they prevail, Republicans would be in a position to dictate the agenda in Washington, helping Trump deliver on his promise to slash taxes and restrict immigration.

The final result will probably not be known for days, but Tuesday’s results ensured Republicans in the Senate would be able to help Trump appoint conservative judges and other government personnel.

Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was projected to win an open Senate seat in the state shortly after polls closed, taking over the seat previously held by Joe Manchin, a Democrat-turned-independent.

In Ohio, Republican Bernie Moreno was projected to defeat third-term incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown. Those two victories ensured Republicans will hold at least a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

Republicans stood a chance to widen their Senate majority further, as their candidates were leading Democratic incumbents in Michigan, Montana, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

Republican incumbents also held off challengers in Texas, where Ted Cruz won reelection, and Nebraska, where Deb Fischer defeated independent Dan Osborn.

However, they were unlikely to end up with the 60-vote majority needed to advance most legislation in the chamber.

The Senate was set to see two Black women serving simultaneously for the first time, as Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester won in Delaware, and Democrat Angela Alsobrooks won in Maryland.