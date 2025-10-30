Trump, Xi talks wrap up with outcome unclear

BUSAN, South Korea: Crunch talks between US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping focused on their trade war wrapped up in under two hours Thursday with no immediate public comment from either leader on whether progress was made.

Trump headed straight to Air Force One in Busan, South Korea after the first face-to-face meeting in six years with Xi, waving and pumping his first as he boarded the plane. The jet took off minutes later.

Xi was seen boarding his limousine outside the closed-door meeting, which lasted around an hour and 40 minutes.

Ahead of the talks, Trump complimented a smiling Xi as a “very tough negotiator” as they shook hands.

Minutes before they met the US leader said he has ordered the Pentagon to start nuclear weapons testing on a level with China and Russia.

“We’ll have a great understanding,” Trump said, predicting a “fantastic relationship for a long period of time”.

Xi acknowledged before the meeting began in earnest that both sides did not always see eye to eye, but should strive to be “partners and friends”.

“China and the US can jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of our two countries and the whole world,” said Xi.

Sitting opposite each other, flanked by senior officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury chief Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Xi’s team, which arrived from Beijing shortly before — the US side was already in South Korea — included Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The US leader’s latest missive on nuclear weapons testing broadened the stakes for his talks with Xi.

‘Even in five years’

Minutes before meeting Xi, Trump wrote on Truth Social that “because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis”.

Trump added that in terms of nuclear weapons stockpiles, China was a “distant third” behind the United States and Russia “but will be even in 5 years”.

The comments came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, in defiance of US warnings.

Trump did not provide details or respond to a question from a journalist about his surprising nuclear announcement before the crucial meeting with Xi.

The world’s two top economies’ trade tussle — encompassing everything from rare earths to soybeans and port fees — has rocked markets and gummed up supply chains for months.

Following productive preparatory talks by top officials, Trump said on Wednesday on his way to South Korea that “a lot of problems are going to be solved” in a “great meeting”.

Trump indicated that the agreement would include lowering 20 percent tariffs on Chinese goods related to fentanyl, which has killed tens of thousands of Americans.

Of particular importance to Trump — with an eye on US farmers — is whether China will resume purchases of American soybeans.

Another major issue is export controls on rare earths announced by Beijing this month that prompted Trump to call the Xi summit into question.

Beijing holds a virtual monopoly on these materials, which are essential for sophisticated electronic components across a range of industries.

“The easiest wins could include removing port fees for ships or lifting some fentanyl-related tariffs, which fall fully under presidential authority. China, in turn, could agree to purchase more US commodities to show goodwill,” Yue Su at The Economist Intelligence Unit told AFP.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit of 21 countries in Gyeongju including the leaders of Japan, Australia and Canada.