Trump's 'golden' T1 phone remains missing as CES 2026 wraps up

As the technology industry showcased a new wave of gadgets at CES in Las Vegas last week, the Trump’s ‘golden’ T1 phone, promised by President Donald Trump’s family business last year, remains notably absent.

When the Trump Organization launched its mobile service last June, it marketed the T1 as a $500 device “built in the United States,” with a release date targeted for August or September 2025.

However, the company missed that deadline and a subsequent end-of-year timeline. Despite this, Trump Mobile continues to accept $100 deposits for the device.

Additionally, the marketing language has changed. The original claim of U.S. manufacturing has been replaced with “American-proud design.” Analysts suggest that this shift reflects the reality that the U.S. lacks the supply chain necessary to produce a smartphone for under $1,000, similar economic challenges that prevent Apple from relocating iPhone production from Asia.

While the Trump Organization did not respond to inquiries regarding the delay, the Financial Times reported that a customer representative attributed the hold-up to last year’s 43-day federal government shutdown, claiming shipping would begin in late January.

“We have always been quite skeptical about this phone,” said IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo. “They are probably finding that it is harder to build a phone than they thought it would be.”

For now, Trump Mobile primarily sells its wireless service for $47.45 per month, a nod to Trump’s 45th and 47th presidencies, alongside refurbished iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models at prices ranging from $370 to $630.

“Maybe they changed their strategy and figured out they are better off just selling refurbished phones,” Jeronimo said.