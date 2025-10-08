Trump's threat to invoke Insurrection Act escalates showdown with Democratic cities

CHICAGO: Hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers gathered on Tuesday at an Army facility outside Chicago, as Donald Trump’s threat to invoke an anti-insurrection law and deploy troops to more U.S. cities intensified the battle over the limits to his authority.

The Republican president on Tuesday again left open the possibility that he might use the centuries-old Insurrection Act to sidestep any court rulings blocking the dispatch of Guard troops into Democratic-led cities, over the objections of local and state officials.

A federal judge has temporarily barred Guard troops from heading to Portland, Oregon, though a separate judge has allowed for now a deployment to proceed in Chicago, where federal agents have embarked on a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration.

“Well, it’s been invoked before,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. He has claimed that troops are needed to protect federal property and personnel in carrying out their duties, as well as to assist in an overall drive to suppress crime.

“If you look at Chicago, Chicago is a great city where there’s a lot of crime, and if the governor can’t do the job, we’ll do the job. It’s all very simple,” he said.

The law allows the president to deploy the military during emergencies to manage unrest, usually at the request of state governors.

It was last used by President George H.W. Bush during the 1992 Los Angeles riots. While federal law typically bars military involvement in civilian law enforcement, the Insurrection Act provides an exception for policing and arresting individuals.

Using the act would represent a significant escalation of Trump’s effort to deploy the military to Democratic cities. Since his second term as president began in January, he has shown little hesitation in seeking to wield governmental authority against his political opponents, as he pushes to expand the powers of the presidency in ways that have tested the limits of the law.

Last week, in a speech to top military commanders, Trump suggested using U.S. cities as “training grounds” for the armed forces, alarming Democrats and civil liberties groups.

Randy Manner, a retired Army major general who served as acting vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, said using the Insurrection Act in the way Trump appears to be contemplating has no real precedent.

“It’s a hazardous slope, because it essentially says the president can just do whatever he chooses,” said Manner, who served under both Republican and Democratic administrations before retiring in 2012. “It’s absolutely, absolutely the definition of dictatorship and fascism.”

TRUMP TARGETS CHICAGO, PORTLAND

Trump has ordered Guard troops to Chicago, the third-largest U.S. city, and Portland, Oregon, following his earlier deployments to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. In each case, he has defied staunch opposition from Democratic mayors and governors, who say Trump’s claims of lawlessness and violence do not reflect reality.

Texas Guard troops were seen on Tuesday assembling at the Army Reserve Training Center in Elwood, about 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Chicago. It was not immediately clear when they plan to begin operations in the city itself.

In Chicago and Portland, protests over Trump’s immigration policies had been largely peaceful and limited in size, according to local officials, far from the “war zone” conditions described by Trump.