Johnny Depp inked $301 million deal with Disney? His rep reveals the truth

A rep for Johnny Depp star has quashed the rumours of him signing a million-dollar deal with Disney for the next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie.

Several news reports shared over the weekend suggested that Johnny Depp has been in the talks with entertainment giant, Disney to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the next title of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise.

Moreover, it was reported that the actor has already inked a deal with a huge sum of $301 million to reprise the iconic character. However, his rep has now refuted all such rumours, claiming that it is all ‘made up’.

Speaking to a foreign-based news outlet, he said, “This is made up.”

The speculation began after Depp told off Amber’s lawyer during the trial that ‘nothing on this earth’, not even ‘$300 million and a million alpacas’ could get him to go back to work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film.

He also stated during the same trial, “Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point. They didn’t remove my character from the rides. They didn’t stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something trailing behind me that they’d find.”

For those unversed, a US jury had ruled the defamation battle in favour of Depp earlier. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Amber Heard at the end of the six-week trial, whereas, the panel announced $2 million for Heard in damages.

