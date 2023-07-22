Want an instant glow on your face? Try this face mask!

Tired or dull skin? Spontaneous lunch plans with friends? or have a wedding to attend and no time for spa trips? No worries. Try this instant glow face mask, with all the ingredients readily available in your kitchen, to get healthy and radiant-looking skin within 30 minutes.

Renowned naturopathic, aesthetician and TV personality, Dr Umme Raheel has suggested this quick DIY mask that you can create from all the ingredients present in your kitchen, to get fresh and healthy skin in less than an hour.

This DIY mask is best to instantly get freshness and glow on the face and even other parts of the body including the neck, hands and feet, when one doesn’t have time and money for full-fledged facials and other lengthy procedures.

What you need for this mask:

Watermelon (chopped/mashed) 1-2 tbsp

Tomato paste (freshly prepared) 2 tbsp

Barley (soaked) 1 tbsp

Cream 1 tbsp

What to do:

Blend everything together into a thick cream-like consistency. Apply it on the targeted area, scrub and massage in circular motions for a few seconds and let it stay, to dry for 30 minutes. Wash it off with chilled water and follow with a spray of rose water.

P.s. For people with oily skin, swap cream with an equal quantity of fresh yoghurt for better results.

The mask can be used once a week, by anyone, irrespective of age and gender.

