TT Singh murder case: Court awards death penalty to victim’s father, brother

TOBA TEK SINGH: A local court awarded death sentence to the father and brother of victim woman in an incident of ‘honour killing’.

The girl Maria 22 was killed at midnight on March 30 last year by her father and brother in the name of honour. The family members buried the dead body quietly after murder.

The court of additional sessions judge handed death sentence to the victim’s father Abdul Sattar and her brother Muhammad Faisal.

The court however acquitted another brother of Maria, Muhammad Shehbaz, who made video of the murder crime. The sister-in-law of the victim, Sumaira, was also acquitted by the court.

The additional sessions judge’s court imposed a fine of one million each on the murder convicts.

The police during the case investigation claimed that the brother who recorded the video was also involved in the crime.

DPO Ibadat Nisar in a presser claimed that the brother Shehbaz has also been found involved in the murder.

He said that Shahbaz transported the body to the hospital and performed the final rituals, adding that total of four suspects were being investigated while the police has sent their DNA samples for testing.

Later, the local police booked Shehbaz and his wife Sumaira in the murder case.