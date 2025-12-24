TTAP accepts dialogue offer, plans to secure PTI founder’s signature on political charter

ISLAMABAD: The opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), held a major meeting to discuss the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation for dialogue, with a key focus on securing the involvement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in endorsing a new political charter.

During the session headed by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, TTAP participants agreed that dialogue would be crucial to strengthening constitutional and democratic values. They also emphasized the need for a new political charter to address the country’s ongoing political and economic crises.

Responsibility for obtaining signatures on the new charter from the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, was formally assigned to key alliance members.

The TTAP meeting reviewed the recent two-day national conference organized by the opposition, which was declared a success, and announced plans to observe February 8 as a “Black Day” across Pakistan and internationally.

Discussions also included coordination of strikes and street mobilization to mark the day. To ensure effective implementation, sub-committees will be formed at both provincial and district levels. Official announcements regarding these committees are expected shortly.

The TTAP alliance reaffirmed that parliamentary supremacy, rule of law, and human rights will remain central to the new charter. Achakzai also stressed the restoration of the 1973 Constitution as a guiding principle for future political action.

The meeting concluded with a focus on national unity and political stability, underscoring the alliance’s commitment to constructive dialogue while maintaining pressure to address governance, constitutional, and electoral reforms.

On December 20, 2025, Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that the opposition was ready to hold a democratic dialogue with the government, but with the condition of allowing the PTI’s founder, Imran Khan to hold a meeting with party leaders and his family members.

“I request Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and other national leaders to come and sit together, hold dialogue to get the country out of the crisis,” addressing the Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aaeen Pakistan’s (TTAP) national conference Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chairman said.

Achakzai also called to forgive each other.

“We want justice for the PTI’s founder on merit,” senior PTI leader and former speaker National Assembly Assad Qaiser said.

“Now, we have no other option except to hit the streets,” he added.