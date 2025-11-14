TTAP announces protest walks, black day against 27th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), on Friday announced countrywide protests following its meeting held in the capital, ARY News reported.

TTAP has issued a press release to the media detailing the decisions made in the meeting today.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the Opposition Leader in the NA (National Assembly) from the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) side, led the TTAP meeting, which decided to stage a protest walk from the Parliament to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the passing of the 27th Amendment on November 17, Monday.

It also decided to hold a protest walk in Lahore, starting from the Punjab Assembly and ending at the Lahore High Court on the same day.

TTAP will actively participate in the lawyers’ protest in Lahore against the approval of the 27th Amendment by both houses of the Parliament.

The opposition alliance has also announced to observe a countrywide “Black Day” next Friday, on November 21.

TTAP has termed the 27th Amendment an attack on the basic structure of the Constitution, and a resolution will be presented in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against it.

They added that it is a strike on the basic pillar of the state, the judiciary, under which the judiciary has been given under the administration, while the basic structure of the constitution has been ruined.

The amendment has been made on a personal basis, while they rejected the amendment and demanded restoration of the constitution in the original state.

TTAP assures labourers, farmers, industrialists, and the downtrodden strata of society that it will continue its struggle until they get their rights.

The party also demanded the immediate release of the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, all the leadership, and the workers of the PTI.

Asad Qaiser, Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas were among those who attended the meeting.