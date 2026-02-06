TTAP delegation appeals Maulana Fazlur Rehman to suspend Feb 8 rallies

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aaeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to appeal for the cancellation or his rallies on February 8, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The TTAP has already announced a complete nationwide shutter-down strike for February 8.

According to sources, both sides are meeting to coordinate a strategy ensuring that their respective protest programs do not clash or negatively affect one another.

JUI-F sources stated that the party intends to stage protests in all provincial headquarters, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is scheduled to address a major rally at Taji Khokhar Dera in Islamabad.’

Additionally, JUI-F will hold demonstrations outside press clubs across the country.

Sources within the JUI-F reiterated that massive protest gatherings are being finalized for Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar to mark the day.

Earlier yesterday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said it would observe a nationwide shutter-down strike and hold protests across the country on February 8 against what it said rigging in the last general election.

In a statement issued after a meeting of its joint parliamentary party, the PTI said the protests would continue until what it called the restoration of the public mandate and the protection of democratic and political rights.

The meeting reviewed the country’s overall political, security and provincial situation, strongly condemned recent militant attacks in Balochistan, and expressed grief over the deaths of security personnel and civilians.

Participants reaffirmed their resolve for national unity in the fight against militancy.