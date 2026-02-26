TTAP Demands Immediate Transfer of PTI Founder To Shifa Hospital

ISLAMABAD: The opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP), on Thursday demanded a comprehensive national strategy to combat rising terrorism in the country, ARY News reported.

Following a meeting in Islamabad, the TTAP issued a press release expressing serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation. The alliance suggested that a robust national counter-terrorism strategy be adopted by building consensus among the public and political opponents.

The alliance also voiced concerns regarding the decline in local and international investment. Criticizing the government’s performance, the TTAP claimed the administration lacks a clear roadmap for tackling the ongoing economic crisis.

Regarding the health of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, the TTAP demanded his immediate transfer to Shifa International Hospital for a medical check-up by his personal physicians, Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Asim Yousuf.

The alliance further demanded that restrictions on his lawyers and family members be removed immediately.

Expressing alarm over reports that Imran Khan’s medical records are being withheld from his family, the alliance warned that “criminal negligence” regarding his health could severely escalate the country’s political crisis.

Furthermore, the TTAP called for the prompt release of PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, alongside all other political prisoners. Concerns were also raised regarding the health of Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

On the international front, the TTAP urged the government to strengthen diplomatic ties with friendly nations, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The alliance expressed serious concern over potential US military threats against Iran and stressed that the government must play a proactive diplomatic role to diffuse tensions between the two nations.

Finally, the TTAP criticized the Punjab government’s purchase of a Gulfstream jet for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and announced that the alliance would present an “alternative budget” drafted with the assistance of opposition experts.