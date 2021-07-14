TTP commander arrested in Buner raid

SWAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the KP police on Wednesday arrested a commander of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who had Rs3 million head money on him, ARY News reported.

According to CTD officials, TTP terrorist, Hussain Ali alias Abdullah was arrested during a raid carried out by Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) Malakand in Buner. He was involved in several heinous crimes.

The Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) also recovered illegal weapons, arms, ammunition from his possession. The terrorist had killed several policemen in different terrorist activities, said CTD official.

A case has been registered against the TTP commander under the terrorism act.

Earlier on June 25, ARY News reported that the chief of banned outfit Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, had reportedly killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan.

Sources told ARY News that Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), along with his bodyguard Inqalabi Mehsud were killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud was among key commanders of the banned outfit.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) Noor Wali Mehsud had been designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations (UN) on July 16, 2020.