TTP commander killed in Afghanistan

LAKKI MARWAT: A wanted commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Ateequr Rehman, also known as Tipugul Marwat, has been killed in Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the TTP commander was wanted to law enforcement agencies in at least 10 FIRs registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Pakistan Penal Code and Explosives Act and belonged to the Lakki Marwat’s Bachkan Ahmadzai area. He was hiding in Afghanistan.

“He was involved in attacks on security personnel, police stations and checkposts,” the report said.

The security experts termed Rehman’s killing as a big blow to the militant group operating in the district, which would enable the law enforcement agencies to eliminate the remnants of his group.

Last week Afghanistan’s Taliban claimed that it has arrested 200 suspected militants for staging deadly cross-border attacks against Pakistan.

According to the report, the Afghan rulers have also implemented other “concrete steps” to “neutralise” the terrorist activity.

The de facto Afghan rulers shared the details about the crackdown on the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, in bilateral talks they hosted last week in Kabul with a high-level delegation from Islamabad.

The talks took place after four soldiers embraced martyrdom while repulsing terrorist attacks on two Pakistan Army check posts in the general area Kalash, District Chitral, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on September 6.

The Afghan Taliban “arrested 200 TTP cadres returning from the Chitral attack. They are now behind bars,” VOA quoted an official as saying on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to publicly interact with the media.